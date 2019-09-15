Mystery as car crashes into stationary lorry in Westbury
- 15 September 2019
A driver was left with serious injuries when his car crashed into a stationary lorry.
Police said they were trying to find how the white BMW hit the lorry on a straight road on the West Wilts Trading Estate, in Westbury, on Sunday.
A force spokesman said the man in his 20s, who lives locally, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
They urged anyone with information about the crash, at about 10:30 BST, to contact them.
The force also urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.