Armed robbers target Chippenham bookmakers
- 8 September 2019
Armed robbers have targeted a bookmakers brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, police said.
The Coral Racing shop on New Road in Chippenham was attacked on Saturday evening just before 21:00 BST.
One man, wearing a jacket, with the hood pulled over his face, threatened staff with what looked like a handgun.
He was accompanied by a second man waiting at the back door of the shop. The pair made off with a quantity of cash, detectives said.