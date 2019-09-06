Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Claire Perry has been the MP for Devizes for nine years

The Conservative MP for Devizes Claire Perry has announced she will not stand in the next general election.

Ms Perry also tweeted she remained in "full support of our PM and his brave Brexit strategy".

She said it was "the privilege of my life to serve the people of the Devizes Constituency for 9 yrs and I am proud of what we have achieved together".

Ms Perry is among the MPs supporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's calls for a general election.

In her tweets, she said she had written to her "Constituency Chairman to say I will not be seeking reselection as our candidate at the next Election".

"I have also been clear that I remain in full support of our PM and his brave Brexit strategy as I can see no alternative if we want to honour the Referendum result," she said.

"I look forward to working closely with him in my role as President of the UN Climate COP in 2020."

She also denied that she was "throwing shade" on Mr Johnson, insisting he was "brave".

