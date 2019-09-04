Image copyright Google Image caption The men forced their way into the property in Francis Street, Trowbridge on Tuesday evening

A man and woman were shot in the face and head by a group of masked men who broke into a flat armed with a BB gun.

They forced their way into the property in Francis Street, Trowbridge, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday and demanded money, police said.

The man suffered a facial injury and the woman a head injury, both believed to have been caused by the pellet gun.

The latter was also slashed in the leg and needed hospital treatment, but her injuries were not serious.

Wiltshire Police said nothing was stolen in the "targeted assault".

Det Con Aaron Rowe said: "Information from witnesses suggest that the group of men, who had their faces covered, fled the scene in a black hatchback car and we are appealing for anyone who may have information about the suspects or this car to come forward."

Officers are appealing for drivers to come forward with dashcam footage that could be relevant.