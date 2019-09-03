Image caption Bluebird's first successful toy in the 1980s was the famous Big Yellow Teapot

A museum said the response to an appeal for Bluebird toys from the 1980s and 90s for an exhibition has quadrupled its collection from four to 19.

The toys on display at Swindon Museum and Art Gallery include the Big Yellow Teapot, Polly Pocket and Lucy Locket.

Bluebird Toys was founded in 1980 and its headquarters was based in Swindon until the company was purchased by Mattel in 1998.

Museum curator Sophie Cummins said people enjoy the nostalgia of the toys.

Image caption The Big Red Fun Bus was another popular toy in the range

She said: "We are delighted by the response to our Bluebird appeal, which has quadrupled the size of our Bluebird toy collection.

"I think people have really enjoyed the nostalgia of these 1980s and 1990s toys, which bring back so many great childhood memories and featured on so many Christmas wish lists."

She added that people had been interested in "the connection between Bluebird and Swindon" and that former Bluebird employees had been sharing their memories of working for the firm.

Ms Cummins said due to the interest, the museum would be creating a permanent Bluebird Toys display.

Image caption Lucy Locket's Fabulous Dream Home was part of the Polly Pocket range

Image caption All the toys were stamped with Bluebird Toys Swindon England

Image caption The Polly Pocket range also included a Christmas set