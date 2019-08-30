A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Wiltshire earlier this year.

A man in his 30s suffered three stab wounds outside an address in the Toothill area of Swindon on 10 May.

Wiltshire Police said a 38-year-old man from Swindon was arrested on suspicion of causing causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The suspect is being questioned by detectives and inquiries are continuing, police said.

At the time of the attack police said they believed the victim was known to his attacker.