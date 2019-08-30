Image copyright Claire Louise Brooks Image caption People were advised to stay inside during the incident in Darling Close, Lower Stratton

A man has been charged after shots were fired in a residential street.

People were advised to stay inside during the incident in Darling Close, Lower Stratton, on Wednesday evening. No-one was injured.

Scott Anthony Symmonds, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Symmonds also faces charges of making use or attempting to make use of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest, and criminal damage to property.