Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ellie Gould was a pupil at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham

A teenager has pleaded guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Ellie Gould.

Thomas Griffiths, 17, was told by Judge Peter Blair QC at Bristol Crown Court that he would be sentenced on 8 November over the killing.

Ellie, a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, was found with stab wounds at a house in Springfield Drive, Calne, Wiltshire on 3 May.

Lifting an order banning the naming of Griffiths, the judge described it as an "exceptionally grave crime".

Image copyright Avon and Somerset police Image caption Thomas Griffiths was remanded in custody

He said that naming the teenager was necessary under the principles of open justice and it was "appropriate, reasonable and proportionate" for him to lift reporting restrictions.

Griffiths was remanded in custody until sentencing.

Ellie's family previously described the keen horse rider as "a kind, caring young lady with a wonderful, fun personality".