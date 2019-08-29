Man arrested after shots fired at police in Swindon
- 29 August 2019
A man has been arrested after a weapon was fired at police from a building in Swindon.
Armed officers were called to reports of disorder in the Lower Stratton area at about 19.30 BST on Thursday.
They found a man pointing a weapon and then shooting at them, Wiltshire Police said.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, criminal damage and common assault. No-one was injured.