Image copyright Google Image caption An air ambulance was also called to the resort on Saturday afternoon

A boy has died after becoming ill at a holiday resort.

Emergency services were called to Center Parcs in Longleat, Wiltshire on Saturday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Center Parcs said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic news" and their thoughts were with the family "at this extremely difficult time".

She added no more information would be released in accordance to the family's wishes for privacy.

South Western Ambulance said paramedics were called at 15:39 BST and attended with two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and an air ambulance.

According to its website, Center Parcs Longleat Forest is situated on the Longleat estate and has water play areas in addition to sports activities.