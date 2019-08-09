Wiltshire

Emiliano Sala: Pair admit accessing post-mortem CCTV

  • 9 August 2019
Sala posing with a Cardiff City shirt on 20 January Image copyright AFP
Image caption Emiliano Sala had just signed with Cardiff City at the time of the plane crash

Two people have admitted accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Sherry Bray and Christopher Ashford illegally accessed and photographed mortuary footage of the Argentine striker, Dorset Police said.

Sala had been travelling from Nantes to Cardiff in January when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the sea.

At Swindon Crown Court, Bray and Ashford pleaded guilty to three counts of computer misuse.

They were bailed until 20 September and a judge warned them they faced jail.

Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Christopher Ashford, 62, and Sherry Bray, 48, both admitted three counts of computer misuse

Wiltshire Police launched an investigation after an image purporting to show Sala's remains appeared on social media.

Bray, of Corsham, also admitted perverting the course of justice.

