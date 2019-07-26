No firefighters to tackle blaze 300m from station

Image copyright Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The blaze happened on Friday morning, 300m away from the fire station

Firefighters had to travel nearly five miles to put out a house fire which was just 300m from a local fire station.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at Mere, Wiltshire, on Friday morning.

But "due to a lack of available firefighters" crews had to come from nearby Gillingham in Dorset, Shaftesbury and Wincanton.

Despite the delay, firefighters managed to contain the fire in the shed and kitchen roof of the house.

Area Manager Andy Cole, who attended the incident, said: "Firefighters did a great job of saving the house involved in this incident.

"This fire occurred about 300m from Mere Fire Station but unfortunately, due to lack of available firefighters, Mere was not available to attend."

He added the incident highlighted why the brigade needed to recruit more on-call firefighters.

"It took firefighters from Gillingham 12 minutes from the call to arrive at this incident and if Mere had been available, this response time could have been cut dramatically."