Image copyright AFP Image caption Emiliano Sala had just signed with Cardiff City at the time of the plane crash

Two people have appeared in court charged with accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of footballer Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine striker had been travelling from Nantes to Cardiff on 21 January when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the sea.

Sherry Bray, 48, and Christopher Ashford, 62, did not enter a plea at Swindon Magistrates' Court.

They were released on bail to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 9 August.

Wiltshire Police launched an investigation after an image purporting to show Sala's remains appeared on social media.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Christopher Ashford, 62, and Sherry Bray, 48, were released on unconditional bail

Ms Bray, of Corsham, faces three counts of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent or offensive message.

Mr Ashford, of Calne, faces six counts of computer misuse.

The court heard the charges relate to "unauthorised access" to CCTV at Bournemouth Mortuary in February.