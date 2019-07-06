Man found with slash injury to his head in Swindon
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being found with a slash injury to his head.
The man also sustained minor injuries to his leg and hand, but his condition is described as non life-threatening.
Wiltshire Police said they were called out to Gladstone Street, near Manchester Road, Swindon at approximately 23:30 BST on Friday.
Officers urge anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to report it to police.
They want to hear from anyone who saw a man described as black, aged between 25 and 35, tall and of an athletic build, with hair down to his shoulders.
Police inquiries are ongoing.