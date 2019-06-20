Image copyright Swindon and its Changing Faces Image caption Swindon Borough Council scrapped the original work as it was "not up to scratch"

A town centre improvement scheme which was scrapped and restarted because the paving laid was "not up to scratch" has been completed.

The £851,000 project on Wellington Street, Swindon is designed to create a more accessible route between the railway station and the town centre.

It was delayed by six weeks in April after the borough council decided it did not like the paving grout used.

A National Productivity Investment Fund grant paid for the scheme.

The council said the road has now reopened although contractors will be on site for another week finishing off small remedial works.

The authority said it was unable to divulge how much the extra construction work has cost until an investigation has been carried out.

Image copyright Swindon Borough Council Image caption The work also includes separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians, and a zebra crossing

Councillor Maureen Penny said: "I would like to thank commuters for bearing with us while the work has gone ahead."

The road upgrade, which began in January, includes separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians and a zebra crossing over Wellington Street.