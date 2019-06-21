Image caption Pagans Gwen and Dawn said it was their first solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands of people cheered sunrise at Stonehenge on summer solstice.

About 10,000 people gathered at the Neolithic monument to greet the start of the longest day of the year, according to Wiltshire Police.

Kate Logan, from English Heritage, said: "There was a lovely, friendly atmosphere, the sun shone and the dawn was greeted with loud cheers."

The monument is built on the alignment of the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.

On the summer solstice, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone, the ancient entrance to the Stone Circle, and rays of sunlight are channelled into the centre of the monument.

Those who observed the spectacle at the neolithic Wiltshire monument encountered a chilly morning accompanied by clear skies as the sun glinted over the horizon.

Image caption The monument is built along the solstice alignment of the summer sunrise and the winter sunset.

English Heritage's director of Stonehenge Kate Logan said it was "one of the highlights of the year" at the ancient site.