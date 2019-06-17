Image copyright FI Real Estate Management Image caption The shopping centre owner hopes to bring people back to Canal Walk with cafes and bars open in the evening

Plans designed to reinvigorate a struggling shopping centre will see former shops turned into bars, cafes and restaurants.

The aim is to bring people back to the Brunel Centre in Swindon, to boost the evening economy and to breathe new life into the Canal Walk area.

The planning application has been put in by the shopping centre's owner FI Real Estate Management.

The shopping centre currently has boarded-up shops with broken windows.

The borough council will decide whether to approve the scheme at a later date, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.