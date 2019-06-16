Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place on Saturday in Dawlish Road

A taxi driver was stabbed during an argument with three people he had picked up as a fare.

The attack took place shortly after 05:30 BST on Saturday in Dawlish Road, Swindon, police said.

The driver had picked up two men and a woman from Suji nightclub in Old Town and was directed to take them to the Park North area.

As the vehicle drove along Dawlish Road, the three passengers were abusive to the driver and he ended the journey.

An argument broke out and one of the men stabbed the driver before all three ran off in the direction of Radstock Avenue.

The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with minor slash wound injuries.

Wiltshire Police described it as "an unprovoked attack on someone who was simply doing his job" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.