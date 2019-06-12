Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Peter Daniels was known in the local community as 'Uncle Peter'

A serial paedophile who admitted 78 charges of child sex abuse has had his sentence increased.

Peter Daniels, 70, was handed six life terms in February and ordered to serve a minimum term of nine years in prison.

But the sentence was reviewed by the Solicitor General after Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson complained it was "unduly lenient".

The Court of Appeal has increased the minimum term to 12 years.

'Prolific offender'

Daniels, known as "Uncle Peter" was trusted by local families as a babysitter, taking children out on day trips, buying them presents and taking them on day trips.

He abused 22 children between 2008 and 2017.

During sentencing at Winchester Crown Court in February, a judge said he had "never encountered sexual abuse on such a relentless scale".

Mr Macpherson said: "This result today shows the importance of challenging the courts and appealing sentences when we feel they do not reflect the seriousness of the crimes.

"I believe today's sentence is more proportionate and addresses the scale of Daniels' offending and the lifelong impact this will have had on his many young victims.

"I would like to thank the courts for taking the time to re-examine their original decision and responding so positively to the concerns raised by me on behalf of Wiltshire Police."

Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said officers who worked on the case would welcome the result and "feel it is a more adequate punishment".

"This new sentence handed down today means Daniels will be in his eighties before he is considered for parole and we hope that provides some comfort for his victims, who are still coming to terms with what happened to them," he added.