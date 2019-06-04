Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Paul Rich also faced two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Patrick between 23 and 26 March 2017

A man has admitted killing a baby by shaking him and throwing him into a Moses basket.

Paul Rich became "frustrated" while caring for three-month-old Patrick Bradley in March 2017.

Rich, 53, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the eve of his murder trial at Bristol Crown Court, offering a new basis of plea in which he accepted unlawfully killing Patrick.

The baby died in his mother's arms after life support was withdrawn.

Rich initially claimed the injuries were caused by dropping Patrick from his arms into the basket.

But Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, said that was not acceptable as the baby had suffered compression to the ribs, shaking and a severe blunt force impact to the head.

'Floppy'

Ms Howes said the fatal injuries were inflicted in the early hours of 25 March 2017 when Rich was looking after Patrick at the child's home in Swindon.

Patrick's parents were out that evening and at 03:15 GMT, Rich dialled 999 after noticing the child's eyes were "semi-open" and he seemed "floppy".

His life support was withdrawn on 30 March and he died in his mother's arms a short time later.

The cause of death was "severe head injury".

'Collapse'

Ms Howes said: "The experts cannot say what happened. The only person that can say what happened is the defendant.

"The broad conclusion of the medical experts is the injuries occurred at the time of or shortly before Patrick's collapse.

"It is the Crown's case that all the injuries were inflicted and sustained during the same assault upon Patrick."

Rich, of Sandy Lane, Shrivenham, near Swindon, also faced two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Patrick between 23 and 26 March 2017.

These two charges were ordered to lie on file as the guilty manslaughter plea was accepted by the prosecution.