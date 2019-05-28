Image caption Zakoor was thrilled to be allowed to take the control of the plane 2,500ft above Wiltshire

A 14-year-old refugee has had one of his dreams come true - a flight in a light aircraft.

Zakoor was separated from his family while travelling from Afghanistan and his story was featured on BBC Points West three months ago.

Retired RAF engineer Chris Reynolds, 69, heard that Zakoor wanted to be a pilot so he got in touch with the BBC

He offered him a flight in his aircraft and they flew over Swindon, Wroughton, and Lyneham.

Red Cross is still searching for Zakoor's mother, who he last saw three years ago.

Just before the plane took off he said it was his first time in an aircraft and he was "really excited, but very nervous".

Image caption Chris Reynolds was a pupil at Bedminster Down School in the 1960s

The pair also discovered they shared the same school, Bedminster Down in Bristol.

Mr Reynolds left the school 52 years ago and has not seen it since, admitting it has "changed a bit".