Image caption Fran Webster said it had been "quite concerning" opening a packet of Aldi sausage and seeing a sausage face "looking" at her

A woman got a smiley surprise when she opened a packet of frozen supermarket sausages.

Fran Webster discovered the inch-thick sausage meat face in a packet of 91p Aldi everyday essential sausages.

She said it had been "quite concerning" seeing a sausage face "looking" at her but "somebody must have been very bored in their job".

Aldi apologised and said it was working with its supplier to "understand how this could have happened."

Ms Webster, a mother-of-two from Swindon, said she had been making a sausage casserole with the "cheap and cheerful" Aldi sausages.

"I poured them into the tray and all of a sudden this lump falls out into the tray," she said.

"It looked just like a round thing at first and it wasn't until I turned it over and there was this face looking at me."

She said her two daughters thought it was "awesome" but she wanted to find out "just how and why this could possibly happen".

"They [Aldi] offered me a full refund of the whole 91p, which is not my aim at all, that's not what I was interested in," she said.

"Apparently it resembles my face but it's cheered so many people up and that's why I wanted to share it really."