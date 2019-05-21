Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Kiley had jogged after the car to take down its details

A driver accused of killing a man after the pair were involved in a crash hit the accelerator seconds before his car hit him, a jury heard.

Dario Carboni, 25, is accused of deliberately running over Kenneth Kiley after the crash in Swindon, last July.

Ex-paratrooper Mr Kiley, 75, was fatally injured after he got out of his car to exchange insurance details with Mr Carboni, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Mr Carboni denies murder, manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving.

People living in Southernwood Drive, where the crash happened, heard Mr Carboni failed to stop after the crash with the car, in which Mr Kiley was a passenger.

Witnesses told the jury they then heard a man shouting, followed by "screeching tyres" and a "loud thud", before seeing Mr Kiley lying in the road.

'Horrendous sound'

Thomas Blackford told the court: "I looked through the blinds and saw the man lying face down, with his head towards the kerb."

His mother, Carol, performed CPR on Mr Kiley, who had suffered serious head injuries, before paramedics arrived.

Rachel Whetton and husband Steve were in their garden when they heard a car driving "really fast down the road".

"That's when we heard a man shout and the most horrendous sound I have ever heard in my life," Mrs Whetton told the court.

"It was the sound of something heavy hitting something soft."

Her husband Stephen told the jury: "I heard a guy yell.

"It was a blood-curdling scream as if something was going to happen, then a massive thud."

Mr Whetton said he found a "receipt that had blood on it and a pen", next to Mr Kiley.

Mr Kiley was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but died the following day.

The trial continues.