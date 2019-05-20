Image copyright Google Image caption The company provides care for 13 people in their own homes

A care company has been placed into special measures after being rated as inadequate by care inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) made a planned visit to Crystal Caring in Swindon on 4 April.

Inspectors said the company was failing to protect residents from risks, and medicine was not managed safely.

Crystal Caring said it has implemented a "robust improvement plan" which it hopes "will resolve the issues identified by the CQC".

The company, which is based at Nexus Business Centre in Cheney Manor, provides care for 13 people in their own homes.

The CQC report found healthcare plans were not kept up to date and safeguarding measure were ineffective.

The report said the "overall governance of the service was not robust" and staff had "limited guidance" in how to deliver individualised care.

The five questions CQC ask about services:

Is the service safe?

Is the service effective?

Is the service caring?

Is the service responsive?

Is the service well-led?

Source: Care Quality Commission

The company will be inspected again in six months and if it has not improved the CQC said it would consider cancelling its registration.

Crystal Caring's Tamera Norman said: "Whilst we were disappointed with the outcome of the CQC report at no point have our customers been at any risk.

"We have already put a robust improvement plan in place which has seen a new system installed to resolve issues around medicines and we have brought in a compliance officer who will be regularly reviewing progress to ensure we are on track.

"The CQC recognised that our customers were treated well and 'empowered as partners in their care in an exceptional service'.

"We are confident that the measures we now have in place will resolve the issues identified by the CQC."