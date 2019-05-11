Image copyright Google Image caption The man, in his 30s, was attacked as he walked towards an address in Oakham Close, Toothill

A man has been stabbed three times outside a property in Swindon.

The man, in his 30s, was attacked as he walked towards an address in Oakham Close, Toothill, at 16:30 GMT on Friday.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Wiltshire Police believes the victim was known to his attacker. Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact the force.