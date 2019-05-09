Wiltshire

Ellie Gould death: Boy in crown court charged with murder

  • 9 May 2019
Ellie Gould Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Ellie, 17, was a pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ellie Gould.

Ellie, a year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham, died as a result of stab wounds at a house in Calne, Wiltshire, on 4 May.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bristol Crown Court. He did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody.

A provisional trial date was set for 28 October .

Judge Peter Blair QC, the recorder of Bristol, remanded the boy in custody ahead of a hearing on 6 June..

Ellie's friends and family have been leaving messages of condolence in the town's church.

