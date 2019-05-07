Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ellie was a pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ellie Gould.

Ellie, a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham, was pronounced dead after being found at a house in Calne on 3 May.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates' Court after being arrested in Chippenham.

He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.

In a statement, Hardenhuish School said it was "shocked and saddened" by Ellie's death.

"Ellie was a talented, popular and much-loved member of our school community who will be dearly missed," the school said.

Wiltshire Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said: "Any loss of any life is traumatic, but when a young person with their whole life ahead is taken so suddenly it is desperately sad for all family, friends and those who supported her in life.

"There are professionals on hand to guide people through this."