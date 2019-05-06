Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ellie Gould, 17, was a pupil at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Ellie Gould.

Wiltshire Police said the 17-year-old suspect was from the Calne area and known to her.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Ellie, a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School, was pronounced dead after being found at a house in Springfield Drive, Calne, on Friday. Police detained the suspect in Chippenham that afternoon.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ellie's body was found at a house in Springfield Drive

Insp Don Pocock said: "I would like to again thank the communities of Calne and Chippenham for the support and patience they have shown so far to our officers as they have carried out inquiries as part of this murder investigation.

"A case like this takes time and will understandably have an impact on the local community - so thank you for your help and understanding.

"Over the past few days, people living in Calne and Chippenham would have seen an increased police presence which I appreciate can add more anxiety and upset to what is already a tragic situation."

Lisa Percy, head teacher of Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, said: "The students, staff and parents have found comfort in being together and paying their respects to Ellie and our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this time."