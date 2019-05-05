Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ellie Gould was a pupil at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham

A teenage girl who was found dead at a house in Wiltshire has been formally identified as 17-year-old Ellie Gould.

Wiltshire Police said a 17-year-old male who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Officers were called to an address in Springfield Drive, Calne, just before 15:15 BST on Friday. Ellie was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said she was a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham.

Police said the arrested boy was known to the girl, and that a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death would be held on Sunday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ellie's body was found at a house in Springfield Drive

Inquiries are continuing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

Supt Conway Duncan said: "Our thoughts remain with Ellie's family, her friends and schoolmates.

"Ellie's family will continue to receive support from specially trained officers and we are aware that her fellow pupils are being encouraged to seek support being organised by Hardenhuish School.

"We fully appreciate the level of shock, anxiety and upset in and around Calne and Chippenham and our officers are continuing to progress their inquiries as swiftly and diligently as possible."