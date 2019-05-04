Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in a house in Springfield Drive

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a teenage girl was found in a house.

Wiltshire Police said officers were called to a residential address in Springfield Drive, Calne, Wiltshire, just before 15:15 BST on Friday.

"Despite attempts from the ambulance crew, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesperson said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in the Chippenham area on Friday afternoon, and remains in police custody.

Supt Conway Duncan said there would be a "significant police presence" in the area over the weekend as inquiries continued.

"This investigation is still in its early stages but I would like to reassure the local community that a robust police response was launched yesterday and will continue in the days to come."

He added that the victim's family was receiving support from "specially trained officers".

Police have not disclosed the age of the girl.