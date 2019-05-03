Local election results: Swindon sees Conservatives increase majority
- 3 May 2019
The Conservatives have retained control of Swindon and increased their majority, gaining one seat from Labour.
The Tories kept control of the council, winning 12 of the 19 seats that were up for election. Labour won seven seats - down from eight in 2015.
It means the Conservative now have 31 seats on the council, while Labour has 24, while the Liberal Democrats remain on two seats.
The Green Party, UKIP and other parties failed to win any seats.