Image copyright Google Image caption The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, approached a group of girls who were trick or treating in Amesbury

A 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to two years for stabbing a teenage girl who was trick or treating at Halloween.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, approached a group of girls in Amesbury, Wiltshire, and stabbed the 15-year-old girl in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

The boy was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a knife, at Salisbury Crown Court.

Wiltshire Police said the boy had approached the girls while they were trick or treating on Jaggard View on 31 October.

'Frightening incident'

The girls did not know the boy but he tried to talk to them before pulling a knife from his pocket and stabbing one of the girls.

Det Con Hannah Agate, said it had been a "frightening but isolated incident".

"It was incredibly lucky that the victim did not suffer more serious injuries," she said.

"Although the emotional impact on her should not be underestimated."