Bristol murder arrest after motorbike crash death
- 6 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being held on suspicion of murder following the death of a motorcyclist who crashed into a parked van in Bristol.
The crash happened in Fulford Road in Hartcliffe at 17:45 BST on Friday.
Detectives are investigating whether an object could have been obstructing the road at the time.
The suspect is being held in custody while inquiries continue. Fulford Road reopened after the scene was examined and vehicles recovered.