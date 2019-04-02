Image caption Lee Averies had admitted breaching environmental regulations

A business owner whose waste site burned for two months after 3,000 tonnes of rubbish caught fire has been disqualified from running a company.

Lee Averies admitted breaching environmental regulations at the Marshgate site in Swindon in 2014.

His firm, Averies Recyling Ltd, was found to have held waste in excess of its permitted allowance at the site.

Averies was also ordered to pay £200,000 costs following an application by the Environment Agency (EA).

Averies Recycling Ltd and a second company owned by Averies - Swindon Skips Ltd, in Cheney Manor - went into administration in 2015.

The 49-year-old from Wanborough did not dispute that Swindon Skips also breached environmental legislation.

The EA found that Swindon Skips, which also had a fire in November 2013, had maintained inadequate security, stored waste where it was not permitted and failed to implement adequate fire breaks.

Image caption The blaze at Marshgate raged from 21 July until 15 September 2014

The Insolvency Service said Averies has been banned for six years from "directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company".

David Brooks, chief investigator for the body, added his actions "caused the local authority and Environment Agency to incur hundreds and thousands pounds worth of costs, which are ultimately picked up by local residents and tax payers".

Colin Chiverton, environment manager for the EA, said the agency "supports agencies like the Insolvency Service to disrupt criminals operating in the waste sector, and their impact on legitimate business".