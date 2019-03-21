Wiltshire

Cyclist, 12, dies in hospital after Chippenham crash

  • 21 March 2019
Hill Rise Chippenham Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Zack Lang was seriously injured in Hill Rise, Chippenham, at around 09:40 GMT on Tuesday

A 12-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Wiltshire.

Zack Lang was seriously injured in Hill Rise, Chippenham, at about 09:40 GMT on Tuesday.

Wiltshire Police said he was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital where he died on Thursday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was helping the force with its inquiries but urged anyone with information to come forward.

