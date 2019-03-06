Image copyright Google Image caption Army mechanic Christopher Duggan called what happened "a drunken action"

A British army soldier has admitted driving drunk on the wrong side of the M4 motorway.

Christopher Duggan, 28, of Ford Street, Swindon, was spotted near Junction 16 on Sunday 3 February.

Swindon Magistrates' Court heard he sped away from police before being stopped near Membury Services.

Duggan, an Army mechanic, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving under the influence and will appear at Swindon Crown Court at a later date.