Man arrested over Trowbridge fake firearm incident
- 2 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear in Wiltshire.
Officers were called at about 20:30 GMT on Friday following residents' concerns about a man's behaviour in the Newtown area of Trowbridge.
Armed police officers and the dog unit were also deployed "due to the nature of the calls", Wiltshire Police said.
A 22-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, a spokesperson for the force said.