Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called following concerns over a man's behaviour in the Newtown area of Trowbridge

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear in Wiltshire.

Officers were called at about 20:30 GMT on Friday following residents' concerns about a man's behaviour in the Newtown area of Trowbridge.

Armed police officers and the dog unit were also deployed "due to the nature of the calls", Wiltshire Police said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, a spokesperson for the force said.