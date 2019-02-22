Image copyright Wasdell Group/ Google Image caption Protesters argue the plant would be the size of Wanborough (to the right of the picture)

Plans to build a distribution centre and research facility on the outskirts of Swindon are being opposed.

Wasdell Group, based in the town, wants to build a new base, with a possibility of extending the site just off the A419 for a science park.

But politicians, councils, campaign groups and hundreds of residents have written to Swindon Borough Council to object.

Wasdell said the development would initially create 600 new jobs.

But protesters described the plans as the "unacceptable urbanisation of green space", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Wasdell Group Image caption The pharmaceutical distributor and manufacturer said residents should look at the application to see how the science park would be developed

Wanborough Parish Council, which was also among the scheme's opponents, wrote: "Swindon Borough Council has 'rejected' this site... and confirms there is no evidence to support an employment site at this location."

Another comment, from a conservation team at the council, said: "The proposed scheme would cause irreversible harm to the surrounding designated heritage assets and open countryside which forms an integral component of the setting of these assets."

Wasdell Group said: "This is a development for Swindon as a whole.

"It will initially bring 600 new jobs at all skill levels to the Swindon economy, as well as creating new opportunities for the current 230 local suppliers to Wasdell.

"We would encourage all residents to look at the planning application on Swindon Borough Council's website and see for themselves how this science park is to be developed."