Image caption The man was stabbed on Wednesday evening in Trowbridge

Three teenagers have been arrested after man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in a supermarket car park.

The victim was attacked at the Tesco Extra in County Way, Trowbridge, at 23:15 GMT on Wednesday, Wiltshire Police said.

Three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - are being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Another man, in his 20s, who was also hurt has been released from hospital.

Image caption Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the attack

The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

A force spokesman previously said he believed the stabbing was not a random attack, but "appears to be linked to drug-related activity".