Wedding appeal for terminally ill bride

Natasha and Oscar met through a vegan dating app

A terminally ill bride is asking wedding suppliers to contribute to her special day after it was postponed due to emergency brain surgery.

Natasha Adkins, from Corsham, Wiltshire, who has skin cancer, was meant to get married on 1 February to Oscar Perkins.

The 23-year-old said: "We were so excited for the wedding, then two weeks before I had a bleed on my brain."

The rearranged wedding will take place on 22 February near Wotton-under-Edge.

Miss Adkins wants help with flowers, a swing band and a videographer.

She met her 21-year-old partner, who is from Bristol, through a vegan dating app about 18 months ago.

The drama graduate said: "He is just incredible, he's my absolute rock and I know that is the cheesiest thing ever.

"He knew about my diagnosis from day one and he always saw past it and managed to see me as myself and the person I am, rather than what I've got."

The couple are also getting help from charity, Gift of a Wedding, which specialises in helping people with life-limiting illnesses tie the knot.

The charity had already helped with the first wedding but some of the initial suppliers were unable to help on the new date.

Charity founder Patricia Harrison said: "We are very, very confident we will be able to get everything they need."