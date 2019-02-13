Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nick Blackwell 'learned to eat, talk and walk again'

A champion boxer who had to learn to walk and talk again after being injured in a fight is running a half marathon.

Nick Blackwell retired from boxing after he suffered a bleed on his skull in a fight with Chris Eubank Jr and was put in an induced coma in 2016.

The ex-British middleweight champion returned to the ring the same year for a sparring session against doctor's orders and was again left in a coma.

He is now training to run the Weston-super-Mare half marathon in March.

The boxer, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, was defending his British middleweight title against Eubank Jr when the referee stopped the fight in round 10.

He was taken to hospital and spent nine days in a coma.

'Flat lined'

"When you look back on it, it was quite scary to be honest," he said.

"I was in the back of the ambulance and flat lined and died for a little bit. But obviously I didn't know what was going on."

Months later, the retired fighter was left in a coma for a second time during a sparring session.

"I can't remember anything, it's blank really," he said.

"I remember waking up in hospital and I thought I was dreaming."

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Nick Blackwell lost the British middleweight title fight to Chris Eubank Jr by stoppage in the 10th round

He underwent surgery to reduce swelling on his brain and had to spend more than a year in hospital.

He said doctors told him there was a 75% chance he would die and an 85% chance he would be paralysed from his injuries .

"I couldn't walk properly and I hated sitting down and doing nothing," he said.

"I was laying down on a bed for a start, than I got in a wheelchair and on a walking stick and then started walking after that.

"I had to walk, talk and eat again it was crazy but it's crazy how far I've come."

Image caption He is now in training to run the Weston-super-Mare marathon in March raising money for Southmead Hospital and Cancer Research

He is using the money to raise money for Southmead Hospital and Cancer Research.

"I ran eight miles the other week and it felt pretty good," he said.

"It makes the hairs on my arms go every time I think about it. I was lying down in bed with lots of tubes in me and now I'm running the half marathon."