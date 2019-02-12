Image copyright Longleat Image caption The keepers of thirteen-year-old female tiger Shouri were said to be "extremely distraught"

A rare Amur tiger has died in a fight with two other tigers at Longleat Safari and Adventure Park.

Thirteen-year-old female Shouri, who died on Monday, had lived at the park since 2006.

Longleat said she gained access to a paddock where two other tigers, Red and Yana, were being held and a fight ensued between the three animals.

The Warminster site was not open to the public at the time and both Red and Yana were uninjured.

The park said a full investigation was ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the "terribly sad event".

Last week, an endangered Sumatran tiger was killed by another tiger at London Zoo.

'Extremely distraught'

Longleat said: "During the process of moving the tigers between the various outdoor paddocks, a door connecting two areas was opened which meant Shouri was able to gain access to the same outdoor area as Red and Yana.

"The dedicated team of keepers who care for our big cats are, understandably, extremely distraught by the events and we are doing everything we can to help and support them."

Red and Yana arrived at Longleat last year as a breeding pair.

According to WWF, Amur tigers, also known as the Siberian tiger, were once found throughout the Russian Far East, northern China, and the Korean peninsula.

By the 1940s, hunting had driven them to the brink of extinction.

The population is now endangered, with around 540 believed to be remaining.