Two more men arrested over Slough churchyard rape
- 8 February 2019
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a churchyard in Slough.
The victim, aged in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church in Church Street, Upton, at about 19:45 GMT on January 30.
A 42-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of rape the following day.
Thames Valley Police said they have now also arrested a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Slough, on suspicion of rape.
All three men have been released on bail.