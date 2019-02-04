A man has been seriously injured in a crash near Swindon which has sparked a probe by the police watchdog.

The A419 has been closed northbound between Cricklade and South Cerney following the crash at 02:30 GMT.

Police say the male driver, 30, has been taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct was called in due to "contact prior to the collision".

Witnesses to the crash have been asked to come forward.