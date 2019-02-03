Image copyright Google Image caption The car was first seen near junction 16 shortly before 05:00 GMT

A man has been charged after a car was driven the wrong way on the M4 for more than 10 miles.

Police said the car was seen driving east on the westbound hard shoulder in Wiltshire at about 05:00 GMT, before it was stopped near Membury services.

A 27-year-old man, from Swindon, has been charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving.

He has been bailed to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 6 March, Wiltshire Police said.