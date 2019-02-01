Man dies in two car head-on collision in Wiltshire
- 1 February 2019
A man has died in a head on collision between two cars in Wiltshire.
The 54-year-old, who was driving a Saab 9-3, was pronounced dead at the crash scene on the A36 at Codford - between Warminster and Salisbury.
Police said the Saab and a Skoda Octavia collided at about 16:45 GMT on Thursday.
A woman, who was driving the Skoda, was taken to hospital in Southampton with "serious lower body injuries" and the road was closed for seven hours.