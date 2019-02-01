Wiltshire

Man dies in two car head-on collision in Wiltshire

  • 1 February 2019

A man has died in a head on collision between two cars in Wiltshire.

The 54-year-old, who was driving a Saab 9-3, was pronounced dead at the crash scene on the A36 at Codford - between Warminster and Salisbury.

Police said the Saab and a Skoda Octavia collided at about 16:45 GMT on Thursday.

A woman, who was driving the Skoda, was taken to hospital in Southampton with "serious lower body injuries" and the road was closed for seven hours.

