A man and woman have been arrested after a young child was found with "serious injuries".

Police were called to Tidworth, Wiltshire, on Wednesday and the child was taken to hospital in Salisbury.

The victim was later transferred to hospital in Southampton. Police have not released any further details of the child, including gender and age.

A man and a woman, both from the town and aged 36, were arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail.

"We are investigating the circumstances of how the child was injured," police said.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."