Boy, 13, charged over teenage girl's stabbing in Wiltshire
- 2 November 2018
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the shoulder.
The boy was charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article after police were called out in Amesbury, on Wednesday night.
The injured girl was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged, police said.
The boy, from Amesbury, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is to appear before Swindon magistrates.