Man, 23, arrested and cordon in place after Cheltenham rape
- 27 October 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a rape in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire Police said they detained the 23-year-old, from Weymouth, Dorset, at about 06:30 BST on Saturday.
He remains in police custody.
An area near Savills estate agents on the Promenade has been cordoned off since the early hours of the morning. Police said an investigation is underway.