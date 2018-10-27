Man in his 80s dies after being hit by a lorry
- 27 October 2018
A man in his 80s died when he was struck by a lorry in Wiltshire.
Police said the pedestrian, who was from the area, died at the scene from his injuries.
The crash happened on Seymour Road in Trowbridge at 14:20 BST on Friday.
The dead man's next of kin have been informed, police said.
PC Tom Wilson, of Wiltshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."
The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
Officers have asked for any witnesses to contact them.